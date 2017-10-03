A Christian pastor in Surrey and his wife are facing numerous charges related to a long series of sexual assaults, and police are asking other alleged victims to come forward.

Thirty-four-year-old Samuel Emerson of the Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church has been charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose and one count of sexual touching of a person younger than 16, according to an RCMP news release.

His wife, 37-year-old Madelaine Emerson, faces one charge each of sexual assault, being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson. (Facebook)

The accusations against the couple stretch back as far as 2015 and were first reported in May of this year, according to police. Both Emersons were arrested May 18 and released on strict conditions.

RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann described the charges as disturbing and said they relate to alleged offences against one person under the age of 16 and "several other young adults."

"A lot of us, especially parents for example, entrust that these people are going to have the best interests of our children at heart and when that trust is broken, you certainly feel terrible as a community but terrible as a parent for not being able to protect your children," he told CBC News.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims who have not come forward, and they're asking those people to trust the Surrey RCMP with their stories.

"We don't actually know there are other victims, but a lot of times with offences involving sexual assaults, victims don't want to come forward for a variety of reasons," Schumann said.

"If they know that other people are coming forward, they may find some strength in that and call the police."

Neither Emerson was previously known to police, RCMP say. No one was answering the phone at the Cloverdale church on Tuesday afternoon.

With files from Belle Puri