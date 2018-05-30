Surrey's mayor says children in condos need more park space

Surrey changed its slogan years ago from City of Parks to The Future Lives Here but don't let the shift in branding fool you.

Council approved a plan at Monday's meeting to spend more than $350 million over the next decade to create new park space and recreation facilities.

Mayor Linda Hepner says it's crucial to provide children with places to play, especially as more families move into condos and townhouses that have tiny yards or no yards at all.

"The era of single family homes on large lots is out of the affordability range of most of us," she said.

"The majority of young families we're seeing now are living on a small lot."

Big investment

The city's $357 million Parks, Recreation and Culture Strategic Plan includes the development or expansion of 45 parks in the city.

Hepner says the Grandview Heights neighbourhood is one of Surrey's fastest growing communities and it's in dire need of a new athletic park.

"You want to be able to go out as a kid and throw a ball and run around with your friends," she said.

"To have the kind of space that you need as a growing child."

The plan also includes new community centres in Clayton and Grandview Heights and ice rinks in Whalley and Cloverdale.