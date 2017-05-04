Three people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Cloverdale Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP said a 22-year-old woman driving a black Cadillac had collided with a vehicle near 64 Avenue and 168 Street around 9:00 p.m., and failed to stop at the scene.

The driver then continued eastbound on 64 Avenue before hitting a grey coupe near 176 Street, causing it to crash next to a nearby gas station, police said. The Cadillac went on to collide with another vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Two men in the coupe were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off this car to free two people trapped inside. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Multiple crash victims

One of the patients, a young man, was transported to hospital in critical condition. His lone passenger was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A third driver in a Mazda hatchback was also sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac was arrested at the scene of the second collision. An RCMP officer at the scene said alcohol and drugs are being considered as factors in the crash.

Police officers were on the scene for several hours overnight cleaning up and investigating the accident.

Anyone who witnessed either crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.