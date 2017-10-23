Surrey Realtor Tanpreet Kaur Athwal has pleaded not guilty to one count of the first degree murder of 33-year-old Amanpreet Kaur Bahia.

On Feb.7, 2007, the young mother of three was found dead inside her Newton home in Surrey.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury in New Westminster heard on Monday Bahia's body was discovered on the kitchen floor by her-in-laws, two of Bahia's young daughters were home at the time.

The Crown called witnesses to the stand who first arrived on scene the day of Bahia's murder 10 years ago. The courtroom heard from emergency health services officer, Wendy Craven with the B.C. Ambulance Service.

She described seeing a cut on Bahia's left arm that went 'right to the bone' and said she saw the victim 'lying in a large pool of blood', her throat slashed.

In October of 2016, a jury found the victim's husband, Baljinder Singh Bahia guilty of first degree murder for planning her death and using a "hitman" to carry out the deed.

The judge sentenced Bahia and the man he hired to carry out the brutal slaying, Eduard Viktorovitch Baranec, to life with no parole for 25 years.

Cold Case

For years, the killing of the young mother went unsolved.

It wasn't until four years after her death, when the police made a break in the case.

A lead came from an undercover police investigation on an unrelated case, when Baranec disclosed information about the Surrey mother's murder.

In the Crown Counsel's opening arguments, it said it will play audio recordings from an undercover police operation, that will include the undercover police officer and Baranec meeting up with Bahia and Athwal.

The trial is set to continue for five weeks.