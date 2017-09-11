A Surrey family and their tenants are waiting to learn the fate of their home after a Sunday morning crash left a large limousine holding up the front of the house.

The limo, which is operated by North Star Limousines, skidded out of control and ran through the front of the house sometime around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 7400 block of 144 Street, according to officials.

Surrey RCMP said the driver was still in hospital on Monday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The family of four and their three basement tenants escaped the crash unharmed.

"The vehicle just remains in place, obviously, because we felt it was bearing weight. That's why we left it there," said Greg McRobbie, acting assistant chief with Surrey Fire Services.

"It was instructed to the owner of the residence that the building would need, like, a structural engineer to come and inspect the building to do a proper job," said McRobbie.

Representatives from an insurance company, a restoration company and an engineer inspect the damage to a Surrey home after a crash early Sunday morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The family wasn't willing to comment on the ordeal to CBC News, saying it was extremely stressed out.

A representative of the insurance company, a restoration company and an engineer could be seen looking over the scene behind yellow police and fire tape on Monday.

Surrey RCMP said alcohol and speed were being investigated as possible factors in the early-morning crash, and nether police nor fire officials were clear on whether the limousine had any passengers at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.