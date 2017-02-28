Clayton Heights, which is one of Surrey's fastest growing neighbourhoods, could soon be connected to the transit grid.

A representative from TransLink stopped by Surrey City Hall this week to explain how the changes will work if all goes as planned.

"Clayton will get a brand new service that we are going to overlay on the existing network, so there will be no changes to the existing network," said TransLink senior planner Peter Klitz.

"It will operate along 72nd Avenue in the Clayton Heights area."

Klitz says if the proposed route goes forward as planned, many Clayton residents will be able to take the bus for the first time.

"They have very few options because 72nd Avenue doesn't currently have transit service, so right now they're probably taking their car," he said.

TransLink is accepting public feedback on the route before any final decisions are made.

South Surrey

TransLink also plans to increase bus service to the Morgan Crossing neighbourhood of south Surrey as part of the first phase of its ten-year vision.

Klitz says if all goes as planned, about 2,000 people who don't have access to transit will soon have the opportunity to take the bus.

TransLink will wait to hear back from the community on the proposals before any final decisions are made.

Langley express

TransLink is also proposing an express bus that would connect Langley residents to the SkyTrain.

"We have a new B-Line proposed for Fraser Highway that is coming in 2019," Klitz said.

"We are still working on the specifics but, essentially, it would operate between Langley Centre and Surrey Central Station," he said.

Klitz says it's expected the bus will eventually be replaced by a proposed LRT line.

"It would make limited stops, kind of the like the 99-B Line does on Broadway in downtown Vancouver."