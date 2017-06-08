Surrey lefty Claire Eccles became the first woman to pitch in a West Coast League baseball game Wednesday night as as a member of the Victoria Harbourcats.

The 19-year-old pitched two complete innings in a 9-0 loss to the Wenatchee Applesox, giving up two earned runs, one hit and one walk.

Afterwards, Eccles said she was happy to have her first appearance with the HarbourCats out of the way.

"I just wanted to play actually. There was a lot of media beforehand. I just wanted to go out and show I could compete," she said.

"Being able to get in and perform in this situation is going to make her better for the next time she takes the mound," said HarbourCats Manager Brian McRae.

"I don't think she'll need to be nervous anymore. I think she found out the plate is the same distance from the mound as it always is."

Eccles is the first woman to pitch in the West Coast League which is a top North American summer collegiate league. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics)

Eccles entered the game in the eighth inning with the Harbourcats trailing 6-0. She threw her knuckleball, which is her best pitch, about eight times.

"Most of them worked, so that's good," she said.

Eccles is also a member of the Canadian national women's baseball team and an outfielder with the UBC softball team.