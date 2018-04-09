Driver facing 9 charges after deadly crash in Surrey

A Surrey man is facing nine criminal charges — including several for alleged drunk driving — after a deadly crash in the city nearly two years ago.

Two men were killed and three sent to hospital after the collision just after midnight on May 22, 2016. Three cars crashed into one another at 88 Avenue and 152 Street.

On Monday, RCMP said Syed Munim Ahmed has been charged with numerous offences in connection with the collision, including:

Two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80mg of alcohol [over the legal limit] causing death.

Mounties said Ahmed's arrest comes after a "lengthy" investigation.

"The alleged actions of one individual have had an enormous impact on the lives of everyone involved in this collision," Insp. Shawna Baher said in a statement.

"For those who were seriously injured, those who witnessed this tragedy, and for the families involved, we hope that entering the court process can be the first step in finding closure."