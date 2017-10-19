A two alarm house fire in Surrey has displaced five people, while two people had to be rescued from the home.

The fire began just before midnight on Wednesday in a two-storey home at the corner of 116 Avenue and 140A Street.

Mother still inside

Neighbour, Garth Howden was getting ready to go to work when his girlfriend first spotted the fire.

Garth Howden lives in a neighbouring house and said he ran across the street to check on his neighbours once he saw the fire. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Howden said he ran across the street and entered the smoky house along with another neighbour after one of the sons said his mother was still inside.

"He said she's there, she's there at the bottom of the stairs, and that's when Neil and I both ran in and dragged her out ... one of the boys gave us a hand, and got her out of the house," Howden said.

Man also rescued

When Surrey fire crews arrived they discovered that another man was also still inside the house.

Acting battalion chief, Dave Wyatt said it was a stubborn fire to fight. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Firefighters managed to pull him from the building, and performed chest compressions.

Acting Battalion Chief, Dave Wyatt said the man was taken to hospital, but a few hours later was doing OK.

Wyatt said fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, but at this time he doesn't think it's suspicious.

"It was a stubborn fire just based on the terrain around the house," he said.