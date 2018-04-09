2 dead in Surrey house fire

Two people are dead in an early morning house fire in the 9400 block of 163 Street in Surrey.

The Surrey Fire Service says the cause of the fire has been tentatively linked to electrical equipment for a licensed medical marijuana grow operation.

In a news release, fire officials say two people were found in the basement of the home, suffering from smoke inhalation. Despite attempts to save them, one died at the scene and the other died in hospital.

Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cairney say the building had several other occupants.

One managed to escape the blaze on his own, Cairney said, while a second was rescued from a second floor balcony. Both were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

He said the fire is not considered suspicious.