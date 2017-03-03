Eight people are left without a place to live after a fire destroyed part of their home in Surrey early Friday morning.

The flames broke out before 4 a.m. PT at the house in the 9600-block of 154 Street.

Smoke alarms woke all of the residents, who managed to escape before the blaze grew bigger.

Resident Scott Moxam said he moved into the house just under a year ago. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"I've already lost everything I own," said Scott Moxam, who moved into the house 10 months ago.

"I went through a fire ... years ago. I'm just worried about losing everything and where I'm going to sleep."

Fire crews attacked the blaze quickly and were able to get it under control shortly after arriving.

The cause is under investigation. No one inside the house was injured.