A house fire in South Surrey has become a criminal investigation after two people were found dead at the scene.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement Thursday they were called to the fire in the 17400 block of 28B Avenue, just after 2:45 p.m. PT and discovered two bodies.

They're now calling the fire suspicious.

Police say the area will be cordoned off for a "significant" amount of time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to help with the investigation, police said.

Police are welcoming any information from the public about the incident.

IHIT has announced a news conference for Thursday evening.