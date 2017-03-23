A woman is dead after a string of car crashes in Surrey Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP responded to multiple reports of crashes in the 14000-block of 72nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. PT.

They said the driver of a green GMC van was travelling eastbound on 72nd Avenue when they struck several vehicles and failed to stop.

The driver collided with a red sedan that was travelling northbound near 152 Street and 72nd Avenue.

Multiple vehicles were involved the collision. (Curtis Kreklau)

The woman driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in her car, as well as the driver of the suspect vehicle, were both taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Two other people from the earlier crashes on 72nd Avenue were also transported to hospital.

Sgt. Bill Parmar said police are not ruling out alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.

Collision investigators shut down 72nd Avenue between 152 Street and 141 Street overnight to gather evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.