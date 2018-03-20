Three men have been arrested after drugs including marijuana and LSD were seized at a home near a high school in Surrey.

RCMP said about 600 doses of marijuana, 700 doses of psilocybin mushrooms and 500 doses of LSD were among the items found during the raid in the 1400-block of 160th Street on March 8.

A statement said police also seized six pellet guns and five knives from the home, along with more than $2,500 in cash.

RCMP posted this photo of the drugs seized at the home, including hundreds of doses of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD and 1,800 doses of cannabis extract. (Surrey RCMP)

The house is about two blocks from Earl Marriott Secondary School.

During the investigation, police were told that "many" young people were going to the home to buy drugs.

"Drug busts are often noteworthy because of the quantity or types drugs seized. In this case we have taken down an operation that targeted youth," Sgt. Winston Shorey said in the statement.

The names of the men arrested haven't been released as they haven't been charged. RCMP said they were released with court dates.