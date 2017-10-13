Surrey RCMP are investigating what they call a drive-by shooting near a residential area Thursday night.

Officers responded just after 10:00 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 6100-block of 150 Street.

A dark-coloured SUV was reportedly seen pulling up to two vehicles that were parked next to each other, when police say someone in the SUV fired shots at the other two vehicles.

The SUV was last seen heading southbound on 150th Street.

RCMP said no one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact police.