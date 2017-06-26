Surrey RCMP says two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a daytime shooting in a residential area along the 15300 block of 86 Avenue.

Officers say shots were heard around 3 p.m. PT on Sunday while witnesses say the gunfire was exchanged between people in a car and a pick-up truck.

Police later found two injured men in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Shootings of any kind are a concern to both police and the community," said Staff Sgt. Dale Carr, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

"However, a midday shooting in a quiet family neighbourhood displays disrespect coupled with a complete and utter callous disregard for the safety of the community."

A RCMP officer works at the scene of a day-time shooting on 86th Avenue in Surrey on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Two men were sent to hospital with injuries. (Shane MacKichan)

Police believe the incident was targeted.

A short time after the shooting, officers were called to the scene of a vehicle fire in Cloverdale. Police believe the scorched remains are of one of the two vehicles involved in the shooting.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to call 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.