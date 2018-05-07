Skip to Main Content
Surrey day spa chain facing 7 new allegations of client sex assault

RCMP say a total of 12 victims have now come forward with allegations of being sexually assaulted while receiving massages at Iris Day Spa locations.

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
Police are investigating sex assault complaints at two Iris Day Spa locations in Surrey, including this one on 152 Street. (Google Maps.)

Surrey RCMP say seven new victims have come forward with allegations of being sexually assaulted while receiving massages at a local chain of day spas. The new allegations are in addition to five previous complaints that were already under investigation.

Police also believe at least four men — all former employees of Iris Day Spa — perpetrated the alleged assaults which date back to 2014. 

"It's unusual to have this many suspects associated to the same business," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

In April, police announced that one of the four men, Rongxian Li, had been arrested.

Li, 58, is currently facing two counts of sex assault based on complaints from two clients about incidents at the Iris Day Spa at 10160 152 St. in the  Guildford neighbourhood in December 2017 .

Of the seven new incidents, three are alleged to have occurred at the Guildford location, three at the South Surrey location (1620 152 St. and one in Newton (7380 King George Boulevard).

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

