A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered the Surrey Creep Catcher group to take videos off the internet they allege show two individuals trying to meet minors for sexual purposes.

The ruling from Justice Laura Gerow was issued last month and comes after B.C.'s then-acting information and privacy commissioner, Drew McArthur, ordered the videos taken down and destroyed in July 2017.

At that time, Creep Catchers' president Ryan Laforge said he would not obey the order and appealed for a review.

The court has since reaffirmed McArthur's order to have the videos taken offline, but has put a hold on their destruction pending judicial review.

Reached Wednesday, Laforge said he has complied with the order and reported that compliance to the commissioner.

Gerow wrote In her ruling,"There is no evidence of harm being caused to [Surrey Creep Catcher] or Mr. Laforge if the postings were removed from the internet pending judicial review.

"The evidence before the court is that the ongoing postings are causing significant harm to the complainants," Gerow wrote, referring to two people in the videos whose complaints sparked McArthur's original order.

Gerow noted Creep Catcher has "repeatedly" refused to comply with the privacy commissioner's order and ordered Laforge to report compliance with that order on behalf of the group.

Attempts to contact the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for this story were unsuccessful Wednesday.