One person is in critical condition in hospital after being thrown from a vehicle in Surrey, B.C., Sunday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say five vehicles were involved in "a serious motor vehicle collision" at 64th Avenue and 124th Street just before 2 p.m. PT.

Four other people were taken to hospital to be treated for what police say are minor injuries.

The intersection of 64th Avenue and 124th Street is currently closed.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.