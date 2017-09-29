An overnight fire has caused extensive harm to a church in Surrey.

Crews responded to the blaze at the Christian Science Society on Old Yale Road and 132 Street just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Flames were tearing through the roof when they first arrived.

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael with Surrey Fire said they believe the fire started on the outside of the building before it worked its way into the roof.

2-alarm blaze

"The ceilings have been pulled so the building at this time will not be useable," he said. "It appears the fire started in the back of the building — there's a wooden stairwell."

Crews had some challenges getting inside, but had the blaze under control in under an hour.

Larry Lacasse was driving by when he saw the road blocked off due to the fire. He said he attended a drug and alcohol recovery program at the church last year.

"It's a shame people gotta adjust their lives because of something like this," said Lacasse.

"If this was done deliberately by somebody, you know what? Karma will get you."

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.