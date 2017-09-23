The Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop — on the Expo Line — have reopened after a nearby fire closed it for six hours on Saturday.

#SkyTrain Expo Line service now resuming servicing Surrey Central Stn. Surrey Ctrl Stn Bus Loop has now reopened. ^AR — @TransLink

According to TransLink, the fire was on City Parkway between 102 and 104 Avenues, and heavy smoke blew into the station.

During the closure, the Millennium and Canada Lines were unaffected.

According to a tweet, the fire appears to be in the Hockey Shop, a sporting goods store.

#TransitAlert: Surrey Central Stn closed due fire on City Pkwy, trains will pass w/o stopping. Bus service using Univ Blvd to access Lp. ^AR — @TransLink

Surrey Fire Captain Brian Woznikoski said the fire is now contained, but that the building's structure was posing a challenge to crews.

"The rear of the building has a metal decking, and the fire penetrated between the ceiling and that roof material," Woznikoski said.

"It's really challenging for crews because we're slowly peeling off the decking to make sure the hot spots are out. We're just moving crews in and out because it's very labour intensive."

Woznikoski said he expects crews will remain on the scene for several hours.