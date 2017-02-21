Nelly Furtado, Hedley and Shawn Hook will all be featured performers in Surrey as the city commemorates Canada's 150th anniversary.

"I am delighted that our signature events will have major headliners who are not only first-rate artist in their own right but they are all homegrown talent from B.C.," said Mayor Linda Hepner.

The Surrey Celebrates Canada 150 lineup includes:

April 22 - Party for the Panet featuring Vancouver's Shawn Hook

July1 - Canada Day Concert with Hedley

July 22-23 - Fusion Festival featuring Victoria's Nelly Furtado

