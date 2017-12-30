It's been a tough end of the year for BC Hydro.

A car accident in Surrey has added more homes to a long list of those without power.

Crews will be heading to an outage affecting 1750 customers in #SurreyBC caused by a motor vehicle accident. They'll share updates here: https://t.co/zeHsIOMp14 pic.twitter.com/nYzIZsq2oi — @bchydro

Just before 3 p.m. PT on Saturday a vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection of 104 Avenue and Whalley Boulevard.

The accident broke the pole, which fell across the roadway, and caused a power outage for 1,750 customers.

Police did not say if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

They say all traffic is blocked around 104th Avenue from King George Boulevard on the west side to 138 Street on the east and on Whalley Boulevard from 103 Avenue to the south and 104A Avenue to the north.

Police are asking other drivers to avoid the area until BC Hydro can repair the broken pole and restore power.

The utility is currently trying to restore power to around 27,000 customers in the Fraser Valley, part of the aftermath of two powerful ice storms,

Another accident same time

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP are also investigating an accident where an vehicle hit three others before one of them caught on fire.

The occupants of this vehicle got out safely according to police in Surrey after a collision on Dec. 30, 2017. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say around the same time as the other accident, a vehicle collided with another vehicle at 80th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

A vehicle in that collision then fled the scene but hit another two vehicles at 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

Police say one of the vehicles caught on fire, but its occupants were safely removed and are being observed in hospital.

Officers detained one driver at the scene and say they believe alcohol is a factor in the accident.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.