The Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation wants to expand its health program to offer injectable opiates to combat the fentanyl crisis.

According to the foundation, 14 of its clients have died from overdoses since mid-November.

Many healthcare professionals consider prescription heroin to be effective in treating opioid addiction.

However, Providence Health Care's Crosstown Clinic in Vancouver is currently the only medical center in Canada supplying patients with medical-grade heroin. As of May, Crosstown Clinic had about 130 people in its program and a 600 person waitlist.

"While clients at the Dr. Peter's Center are doing well with HIV treatment, their health continues to be affected by other serious issues," said Maxine Davis, executive director of the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation.

According to Davis, the centre wants to offer clients injectable opioids such as hydromorphone and pharmaceutical-grade heroin because about 76 per cent of its clients are struggling with addiction.

The B.C. Coroner's Service reported in late May that there have been 488 overdose deaths across B.C. so far this year. (Chris Corday/CBC)

The foundation has been providing care to patients living with AIDS and HIV for twenty years and has been operating as a supervised injection space since 2002.

"When we look at the injectable opioid option, that would fit very well for many of our clients who are severely addicted to opioids," Davis said.

The foundation has submitted requests to the Ministry of Health and Vancouver Coastal Health to allow them to provide medical-grade heroin to its clients. According to Davis, the main barrier the foundation faces is funding.

"I think there's support for the concept, we just need a commitment," said Davis.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast