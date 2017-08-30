The BC Liberal Party was going to name its new leader on Feb. 4.

But that's also the day for the Super Bowl. On Wednesday, it rescheduled the event.

The party officially launched its race for a new leader on Tuesday, along with the leadership announcement plan.

In less than 24 hours, supporters had voiced enough "feedback" about the "overlap" that the party changed its date.

Super bowl Sunday? Really? — @daleflood

.@bcliberals announcing their new leader on Super Bowl Sunday. Nice timing. #inabubble — @dgoulet77

@bcliberals not even the nhl plays on superbowl sunday.

Why would you even think the 4th is good. When everyone will be into football. — @helisbytaz

"The overall feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and I know that members throughout the province are excited for the race that will unfold over the coming months," party president Sharon White said Wednesday.

"However, we did hear from many of you that the overlap between our Leadership Convention and the NFL Super Bowl should be avoided."

The leadership vote will now take place on Feb. 1, 2 and 3, with the leader being announced on the 3rd.

No one has entered the leadership race yet. They'll need to do so by Dec. 29.

The team candidates for Super Bowl LII should be decided around the same time.