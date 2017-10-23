Sunshine is on its way to Metro Vancouver for days, but not before a bit more rain falls Tuesday.

CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says lingering drizzle and clouds will start the week in Vancouver.

"But as a ridge builds in — look for clearing skies Monday afternoon and a sunny & mild Tuesday — with highs in the mid-teens."

A few showers are expected Wednesday, but a high pressure ridge is back for the rest of the week, with sunny skies expected beyond next weekend.

But does the long range forecast show clear skies for trick-or-treaters on Halloween?

Wagstaffe says all signs are pointing in that direction.

The situation isn't as bright, however, on the North and Central Coast.

"The jet stream and storm track has shifted north bringing the big rain and winds to northern coast sections, where warnings are in place," said Wagstaffe.

That system will ease off Monday evening as it moves into the B.C. Interior.