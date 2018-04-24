Goodbye gumboots, hello sun hats! Spring finally arrives in Vancouver

Pat yourself on the back, Vancouver. We survived another winter.

It seems like April was on a weird mission to make us suffer. Sure, the cherry blossoms did their thing and the grass was looking mighty green.

But that was all thanks to the rain. According to our meteorologist, Johanna Wagstaffe, April's rainfall total has, so far, doubled last year's monthly total.

Even more soul crushing? April saw only four days without rain. Our daytime highs were also two degrees cooler than normal.

"This is what we call a departure from normal for sure," Wagstaffe said.

It's hard to decide whether to laugh or cry.

The rain seemed relentless in Vancouver this winter. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

'We've been hibernating'

Mercifully, on Monday, a reprieve.

The sun was out.

And Vancouverites clued in. They shed their jackets and sunbathed in parks and beaches.

"There's nothing like it to finally feel the warm sun on your face," said one beachgoer, inadvertently speaking on behalf of a city.

With sun in the forecast, this beachgoer took her kids to Kitsilano Beach. (CBC)

"We've been hibernating," said another beachgoer. "The sunshine brings out the joy in people and positivity. It certainly does for me."

More sun, 'more smiles'

Turns out the sun, in fact, does add pep to your step.

Megan McLaren, a registered clinical counsellor, says the sunlight has a big impact on people's mood.

"You'll be walking through a park and people will be more likely to engage. Making eye contact. We see it's an opportunity for connection as well," she said.

Clinical counsellor Megan McLaren says she often sees how weather affects her patients. (CBC)

For some people, the gloom of winter can lead to seasonal affective disorder.

For others, it means staying inside, overeating and not getting enough exercise, McLaren said.

The sun's return, on the other hand, leads to some some pleasant perks.

"Definitely more smiles, I think," McLaren said. "And some good chipper attitudes."

Adios, La Niña

If you were stuck inside Monday, fret not.

The sun will be out all week. And a high-pressure ridge across the province means that temperatures will climb a couple of degrees each day, Wagstaffe said.

​Temperatures will reach the mid-20s by the end of the week. If you're in the Interior, expect some high 20s.

It looks like the effects of La Niña, the periodical phenomenon that causes cooler sea surface temperatures, are behind us, she added.

"Overall, I think we are finally turning the corner," Wagstaffe said.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 20s this week. (CBC)

With files from Zahra Premji