Rescue crews are searching for at least four snowboarders missing at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C.

Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR) says the snowboarders went out of bounds at Sun Peaks on Monday afternoon.

The rescue team sent 18 members and a drone team to look for the group Monday night.

Hobler says the avalanche hazard level in the area is low and conditions are fairly stable.

He says two avalanche forecasters joined the search to help keep rescuers safe.

Hobler says there's a risk the snowboarders could have been drawn into a gully and that they could end up stranded or in a creek.

KSAR confirmed the number missing was seven, and around 10 p.m. said on Facebook that three persons had been located.