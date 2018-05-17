Sun Peaks Senator Nancy Greene Raine retires

Former world champion skier and Olympic gold medalist Nancy Greene Raine will end her tenure as a senator, nine years after she was appointed to the Senate by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

Greene Raine, who is from the resort municipality of Sun Peaks, B.C., turned 75 on May 11, which is the mandatory retirement age for Canadian senators.

She said while she might have stayed a little longer, she thinks the Senate's mandatory retirement policy is a good one.

"I think around 10 years is a good time to serve," Greene Raine said on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

Listen to her full interview:

World champion skier and Olympic gold medalist Nancy Greene Raine will end a tenure of nine years since she was appointed to the Senate by Stephen Harper. 8:58

"It takes you two or three years to get to know what to do and how to do it and then you've got a certain time and after that I think it's time to give it to somebody else, because I think it is important that there is change happening in the Senate."

She called her tenure at the Senate a "fantastic opportunity," saying she treasured the chance to work independently and study specific subjects in depth.

As for retirement, Greene Raine is not planning on slowing down.

"I'm going to work on my tennis and my golf. I love to go hiking and cycling. [My husband] Al and I, we both say we're going to work on our fitness a bit more and just stay involved in the community at Sun Peaks."

With files from Daybreak Kamloops