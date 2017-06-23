After a winter of snow and rain, it's the kind of weather warning many West Coast residents have been waiting for.

The first heat wave of summer is coming this weekend, Environment Canada warns.

As a high pressure ridge builds over the South Coast, temperatures will peak around 32 C in inland areas of Metro Vancouver and the rest of the South Coast.

That means records could fall in places like Abbotsford, where the recorded high is 31.4 for Saturday and 32 for Sunday.

But the soaring temperatures are not going to last. Temperatures will begin to moderate Monday as an onshore flow of cooler, marine air develops, according to Environment Canada's forecast.