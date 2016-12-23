A controversial high school work assignment has some Prince George, B.C., parents concerned.

A few parents complained to local media that Grade 10 students were told to write a mock suicide letter for an English assignment at Kelly Road Secondary.

The note was supposed to be written from the perspective of a character in the novel The Chrysalids, says a parent representative, who admitted she had not seen the actual assignment.

"That is also what I understand, but I can't really comment because I do not know the nature of the assignment. What was the outline? What were they asked to do?" said District Parent Advisory Committee chair Gillian Burnett.

"I heard of a former assignment where students were asked to write a eulogy for Romeo and Juliet," said Burnett, adding that she feels the appropriateness of the assignment all depends on how it was worded.

School District 57 is looking into the situation.

No official complaints: superintendent

The district superintendent confirms students were given a writing assignment involving The Chrysalids; and although she also had not seen the actual directive, she believes the description of the project from the parents is accurate.

Superintendent Marilyn Marquis-Forster says she has been in contact with the principal of Kelly Road.

She says neither she nor the principal have received complaints so far.

"I'm investigating with the principal and asking what the principal knows about it and getting as many particulars as I can.

"We always do encourage parents when they have concerns to go to the folks closest to the situation, in this case the teacher and the principal. Any concerns that ever do come to the district superintendent or the assistant superintendent are responded to."

Suicide a delicate subject for an assignment

Meanwhile crisis workers warn against glamourizing suicide, especially with teens.

"I'm sure it was well intentioned trying to get kids to really think. But just digging deep for those kinds of thoughts is not very safe," said Sandra Boulianne, executive director of the Northern B.C. Crisis Centre.

Boulianne acknowledges she has not seen the exact assignment either.

​"I just don't think it's safe to sort of awaken something like that," said Boulianne, who added talking to teens about suicide in a preventative context can be a positive thing, but the topic needs to be handled carefully.

"When people commit suicide, yes they are remembered, but that memory is accompanied by a lot of pain," she said.

Experts warn that depression is concerning any time of the year, especially during the holiday season.

A crisis line is always open in Northern B.C. 1-888-562-1214 or 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2344).