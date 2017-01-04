One of the longest-serving MLAs in British Columbia is retiring this year.

Sue Hammell, who has represented the NDP in Surrey-Green Timbers for 22 of the last 26 years, announced Wednesday she will not run in this year's provincial election on May 9.

"I am excited and energized heading into the new year, and was looking forward to joining B.C.'s next Premier, John Horgan, in government, however my husband's recent serious illness means I must devote more time to my family," she said in a statement.

Hammell was first elected in 1991 in the north Surrey riding, and was re-elected in 1996, 2005, 2009 and 2013, only losing in the 2001 election where the NDP was reduced to two seats.

When the NDP was in power from 1991 to 2001, Hammell served as a minister in various portfolios including housing and women's equality.

A nomination contest to replace Hammell as the NDP's candidate has not yet been scheduled. Neither the B.C. Liberals nor the Green Party have selected a candidate in the riding.