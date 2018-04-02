Such Swede sorrow: Vancouver bids goodbye to the Sedin twins

It's a special feat when a sportsperson can elicit almost unanimous respect from the hockey world, but the Sedin twins were able to do that today following the announcement they will retire at the end of this season.

Fans and commentators took to social media to bid a fond farewell to the inseparable Swedish hockey players.

The duo played all 18 years of their respective NHL careers together with the Vancouver Canucks, a rare accomplishment in the league.

19-year-old Henrik, left, and Daniel Sedin pose in their new Vancouver Canucks jerseys ahead of their first NHL season in June 2000. (Chuck Stoody/The Canadian Press)

"We were lucky to be drafted the both of us," Daniel Sedin said in a joint press conference Monday.

"Throughout the years it's always been the two of us. We came in as teammates and we should leave as teammates. That's never been a question."

Both players have more than 1,000 career NHL points — 1,068 for Henrik and 1,038 for Daniel — and came excruciatingly close to winning a Stanley Cup with the Canucks in 2011, losing to the Boston Bruins on home ice in Game 7.

"We had a lot of good teams throughout the years, but that team was special," Daniel said. "That's one thing I'll remember for sure. It's probably the highlight of my career but also the lowest point of my career."

Thank you to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sedins</a> for defining what it means to be a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canuck?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canuck</a> for a magnificent, thrilling, at times heartbreaking era. I will always wear my #33 jersey with pride. 🏒 <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weareallcanucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weareallcanucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pureclass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pureclass</a> <a href="https://t.co/KgNzjb2r01">https://t.co/KgNzjb2r01</a> —@eddyautomatic

Community ties

The brothers' deeper legacy was the indelible mark they made on the community.

They were proud to call Vancouver home, and volunteered extensively around B.C.'s Lower Mainland with the Sedin Family Foundation, which they created in 2014.

In 2010, the stars donated $1.5 million to help build the new B.C. Children's Hospital with whom they developed a long-standing relationship.

"When you go there, you see the kids and how happy they are and you meet their families, you realize that hockey is just a game," Daniel said.

Thank you Henrik and Daniel Sedin for nearly two decades of care and compassion for Canuck Place families.<br><br>Along with their own families the Sedins have made multiple visits to the house, arranged memorable meet and greets, and carved pumpkins. <br><br>We <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveHowYouGive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveHowYouGive</a> <a href="https://t.co/js75Ospflh">pic.twitter.com/js75Ospflh</a> —@CanuckPlace

"People can think what they want about us on the ice. It's always going to be different opinions," Henrik said.

"The least you can do is come in and treat people like they should be treated with a smile on your face. That's what we try to do."

Henrik Sedin laughs with children during a Vancouver Canucks team visit to the B.C. Children's Hospital in January 2018. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The brothers said they would continue to live in Vancouver for the foreseeable future.

"It'll be our home. We'll take it year by year. Our families really enjoy it here, and our kids really love it here," Daniel said.

"We'll move back [to Sweden] probably one day, but right now we're staying."

Thank you Henrik and Daniel. You are two of the classiest people I've ever met. You have meant so much to this team, this community and to Canucks fans everywhere. Next stop, the Hall of Fame. <a href="https://t.co/lmNsRm9fVs">https://t.co/lmNsRm9fVs</a> —@fr_aquilini

There are not enough characters to express on this forum what the Sedin’s have meant to the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a>. They have been leaders in this community and an example of how to conduct oneself with class and honour. The two best <a href="https://twitter.com/Canucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Canucks</a> ever. We will miss them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sedins</a> —@PucksOnDave

For 18 yrs we witnessed a unique on-ice magic that left crowds in awe. A new chemistry no one had ever seen before, leaving goalies & Dmen gawking for answers. There were no words to describe the magic. <br>In Vancouver we called it "Sedinery". And it will be missed.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThankYouSedins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThankYouSedins</a> <a href="https://t.co/g8MD8UNd6R">pic.twitter.com/g8MD8UNd6R</a> —@BrentButt

Trying to say something about the Sedins, but no matter what I type it just appears as "FEEEEELINGS" over and over again —@j_mcelroy

A bright future

The two stars — who have been the face of the Canucks franchise for the past decade — intend to remain modest until the very end.

The Canucks have three games left in the season, with the Sedins' last game on Saturday in Edmonton against the Oilers.

"Treat us the same way [for the last three games]. This is us getting a chance to thank the fans," Daniel said.

"Don't treat us like a goodbye season," Henrik added.

If the ice gets flooded on Saturday I’ll take the blame... I’ll be sitting in row 1 besides the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Canucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Canucks</a> bench watching the Sedins in a Vancouver jersey for the last time ever in an NHL game 😢 —@DJHeerMusic

There is one silver lining.

After three particularly bad seasons the Canucks have a chance at renewal, with little option but to focus on a younger core.

"It's a good group in there — good kids — and it's been fun to be around there," Henrik said.