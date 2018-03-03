RCMP divers scour New Brighton Park for clues in Su Yi Liang disappearance

Vancouver police and the RCMP's dive team are back at New Brighton Park this weekend for clues in the disappearance of Su Yi Liang, who vanished earlier this year.

The police's marine unit did a cursory search last week of the water off the park and have asked RCMP's dive team to conduct their own search using specialized training and equipment, said Const. Jason Doucette.

Doucette said police will likely be at the park throughout the weekend.

"We're not holding back here. We're trying to do anything to help locate Ms. Liang," he said.

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help locating 37-year-old Su Yi Liang, who they say went missing Jan. 10 under suspicious circumstances.

Liang was reported missing Jan. 10 after she failed to pick up her kids from school.

Investigators believe the 37-year-old went missing on the morning of Jan. 8.

Police are focusing on New Brighton Park in east Vancouver, where surveillance footage captured Liang's grey BMW i3 in the parking lot on Jan. 8. They believe someone else was driving her car. ​

Police are asking anyone who was around New Brighton Park just after noon on Jan. 8 to contact them.