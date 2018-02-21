Vancouver police divers were in the water off New Brighton Park in East Vancouver on Wednesday, and officers were scouring the beach for any signs of 37-year-old Su Yi Liang, who was reported missing Jan. 10 after she failed to pick her kids up from school.

Investigators now believe Liang went missing on the morning of Jan. 8, and they have surveillance footage of her car being driven near New Brighton Park early that afternoon.

"It's being driven by someone other than Ms. Liang, and we would like to find out who was driving it at the time," said Const. Jason Doucette.

Doucette said investigators executed a search warrant at Liang's home and have reason to believe their search won't have a positive outcome. But he said police haven't found Liang's body, so they're still holding out some hope she'll be found alive.

Liang's car was located at Rupert Park Pitch and Putt in East Vancouver on Jan. 11. It's described as a 2014 grey, electric, BMW i3.

Doucette is asking anyone who was around New Brighton Park just after noon on Jan. 8 to get in touch with police.

Vancouver police divers search the water near New Brighton Park on Wednesday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)