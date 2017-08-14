A female stunt rider working on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 has died after losing control of a motorcycle.

According to witnesses, a motorcycle crashed through the window of the Starbucks in Shaw Tower, near Jack Poole Plaza.

Two ambulances were called to the scene and left without sirens on.

Canada Place is now closed from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street.

Vancouver Police Department officers are at the scene, along with investigators from WorksafeBC.

'From zero to really quick'

Nathan Kramchynski, who works on the seventh floor of Shaw Tower, said he was watching the stunts on the street below when he saw the crash take place.

He said the stunt woman had completed the same stunt manoeuvre several times before the crash occurred.

"She lost control really quickly, it happened in a split second. She was going full throttle, and then there was a building there," he said.

"She went from zero to really quick. She just disappeared from view."



Jason Cameron, the business agent for film, television and new media with the Union of British Columbia Performers/ACTRA (UBCP/ACTRA), said the union is in the process of sending support resources to its members.

"It's a very sad day. We are just sending one of our union reps to the production and meeting with production representatives and also any of our members that were on set at the time to offer resources and trauma counselling," he said.

"This is an exceedingly rare type of occurrence despite the fact that there are lots of stunt heavy productions that shoot in Vancouver. Accidents, let alone fatal accidents, are extremely rare."

Cameron would not confirm whether the woman who died was a member of UBCP/ACTRA, but said the union knows her identity.

In a statement, 20th Century Fox said "we are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

