A female stunt driver has died following an accident on the set of the film Deadpool 2.

According to witnesses, a motorcycle crashed through a window of Shaw Tower near Jack Poole Plaza.

Canada Place is now closed from Burrard Street to Thurlow Street. Two ambulances were called to the scene and left without sirens on.

VPD officers are at the scene, along with investigators from Worksafe BC.

More to come

It appears this is a motorcycle stunt gone wrong for a movie, people on scene won't confirm it's Deadpool 2 pic.twitter.com/wXKGg4B0nI — @FarrahMerali

.@VancouverPD officers survey the scene. Two ambulances were here for some time but left without sirens on. pic.twitter.com/FUiIqJoZ3A — @FarrahMerali

A motorcycle lays on the ground just across from Jack Poole plaza. You can't see here but above it is broken glass pic.twitter.com/zzl5Ag9gYT — @FarrahMerali