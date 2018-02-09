When it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace it turns out women have an ally in men from the baby boomer generation.

That was one of the findings from the Angus Reid Institute's research into the impact of the #MeToo movement released Friday.

"What we find is, older men tend to be quite aligned with the thinking of women across the board on a lot of issues and key attitudes around sex harass and sex abuse in the workplace," explained Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.

The majority of both genders surveyed say #MeToo discussion are long overdue and will have positive impact on gender relations in the long run.

The research also found nine out of 10 women surveyed have taken steps to avoid unwanted sexual advances at work.

Generational perspective

Female perspectives of the #MeToo moment are different depending on the generation, the report says.

"You see older women women more inclined to say, 'We've reached a real shift in culture and what's happening now is going to lead to permanent change.' " Said Kurl.

However, seven in ten younger women between the ages of 18 and 34 said the movement needs time to bear fruit. They, along with younger men, are most likely to say the movement is just a moment.