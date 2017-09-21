The studio producing the television show Riverdale is downplaying concerns that long hours and unsafe working conditions might have led to its lead actor getting into a car accident.

K.J. Apa, 20, got into an accident last Thursday after working a 14.2 hour day on the Riverdale set, according to the Warner Brothers Television studio.

Apa plays lead character Archie Andrews on the show which is filmed in the Vancouver area.

A spokesperson for the studio said Apa was treated by first responders promptly at the scene of the crash and released uninjured. The studio also says it sent a doctor to his home to check up on him later that same day.

The accident prompted concerns from industry insiders about long hours in the film industry.

The new Netflix series, Riverdale, is a dark twist on the classic Archie comics. (Dean Buscher/The CW)

However, Warner Brothers refuted these claims.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson said the studio has a standard policy on set that if any cast or crew member feels tired or unsafe at any time after working, they can request a taxi, driver or hotel upon request.

They also specifically addressed concerns about the Riverdale set.

"On the day of the accident, K.J. worked 14.2 hours. The previous day, he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that, he worked 7.7 hours.

"K.J. has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him," the statement read.

Vancouver has experienced a busier than normal summer for film production. In August alone, there were 70 film, television and commercial shoots taking place.

With files from Tina Lovgreen