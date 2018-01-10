Carrie Zhou chose an unlikely subject for her long-term personal school project — to interview patients at Lions Gate Hospital's hospice.

Over the span of 10 months, she interviewed three patients at the hospice, Rosalind Zech, Deborah Haughton and Rudie Klutz. It was a project that she says changed her life forever.

"I learned that fear can be conquered," said the Grade 11 Mulgrave Secondary School student, "and the words they've given me I will carry for the rest of my life."

On Monday, Zhou donated to the hospice the painting she designed in memory of the patients.

The colourful oil-on-canvas work represents each person she interviewed.

Zhou said each flower represents one of the patients she interviewed. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

On the right, she painted a purple columbine flower and two lovebirds. They represents Klutz, the male patient whom she interviewed. Zhou said he reminded her of strength and, when she asked him what time period of his life he would like to go back to, he said "the moment I fell in love."

On the left, she painted lilies for Zech, the first patient she interviewed and described as having "overwhelming warmth."

The large and small lilies represent what Zech learned to be the most important thing in life: family and friends.

And the sunflower symbolizes Haughton.

"I thought she had a really artistic mind and tried to portray her as a bright and young flower," she said.

The pink carnation represents a person Zhou was close to who died recently.

"It means I will never forget you and it encompasses everything I have experienced," she said.

Underneath the flowers, a faint white wavy line represents heart activity measured by an ECG, it stands for the beating heart and is placed there to put everything in context, said Zhou.

Unfortunately, all three patients died before seeing the painting.

"I think, emotionally, that was most difficult," she said.

The art piece will now be enjoyed by other patients in the hospice.

Suzanne Campbell,73, said art and music are part of what makes life enjoyable. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Suzanne Campbell, 73, described the painting as beautiful.

The hospice is filled with dozens of other large paintings, which she says bring a sense of comfort to the surroundings.

Campbell said art and music are some of the key components of a life lived well.

"It's those experiences that make life worthwhile, the chemo only makes life worthwhile because it enables you to continue enjoying life."