Neighbours of the Stuart Wood temporary shelter in Kamloops, B.C., are sounding the alarm after finding needles and human feces on the playground near the building.

Patti Pernitsky, who works at the United Church preschool and daycare nearby, takes her students to the playground at the Stuart Wood building to play.

"A week ago, when the bus stopped to drop the children off at Stuart Wood School, we were stopped at the gate and there was RCMP action happening," she said. She assumed there had been an overdose.

"It was really quite traumatic for the children to see this."

Kamloops children's advocate, Patti Pernitsky, said after seeing RCMP attending to an unconscious body on the premises, children didn't want to play in the playground. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

At the city council meeting on Nov. 21, when the City of Kamloops heard about what Pernitsky and others were seeing, they organized a meeting for Thursday, Nov. 23 with shelter stakeholders to discuss how to clean up the playground and better communicate with people living in the area.

"Everyone's taking note. They're all stepping up," said Byron McCorkell, director of of parks and recreation for the City of Kamloops.

McCorkell said the city's parks crews clean the area twice a day, and ASK Wellness, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Interior Community Services and Bylaw Services are all working to ensure the area is safe.

City of Kamloops crews clean the Stuart Wood shelter site twice a day, according to parks and recreation director Byron McCorkell. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

Pernitsky said she was not invited to the meeting held on Thursday but hopes a community forum can be organized so parents and community members can hear from stakeholders.

"I want it to be very clear that we're not against the shelter," she said. "We applaud that there is an opportunity for people who are presently homeless to have a warm place to sleep. We just want to be able to take back the playground and have all the parties that are involved communicate openly with each other."

