A Vancouver Coastal Health research project is taking a novel approach to stroke prevention, pairing victims with "stroke coaches" in a bid to prevent secondary strokes.

About one-third of stroke victims have a second stroke within a year after returning home. Despite that, after a patient is released from hospital there is little outpatient care provided in B.C.

"There aren't really doctor's orders that exist," said Janice Eng, a UBC professor and director of Rehabilitation Research Program with Vancouver Coastal Health.

"We send people home to try to get back to their normal activities, which may have been very sedentary, their diet may have been terrible and they may not have been taking their medication," she told Stephen Quinn, host of The Early Edition.

The project, funded in part by the Canadian Institute for Health Research, pairs stroke outpatients with coaches who help guide them through recovery plans, set health goals and — they hope — prevent a second stroke.

"That's the point of our stroke coaches, to make sure [stroke victims] are on track," said Eng.

Behaviour changes

Strokes are the third leading cause of death in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, which also reports that high blood pressure is the highest risk factor for a stroke.

Lowering high blood pressure, followed by healthy eating, physical activity and quitting smoking all help prevent strokes, which can significantly alter a person's quality of life and leave them disabled.

VCH's research pairs patients and coaches via telephone for 30 minutes once a month over six months. Together they set goals regarding diet, exercise, medication regimens, stress management and healthy living.

It's too early to analyze the data from the first 100 participants but preliminary outcomes are promising when compared to the control group that received the current provincial standard of care, according to Eng.

She said while results after six months of coaching showed participants had successfully lowered their blood pressure and made healthier lifestyle choices, the best results were in patients who were followed up within one year after their initial stroke.

"I think it just takes time for people to really change their behaviour and go out and practice it as well," said Eng.

The study can accommodate 25 additional patients from either Prince George or Vancouver.

If the project is a success, Eng believes it could be a cost-effective method of reducing secondary strokes and heart attacks.

VCH is planning to share its findings with health authorities in B.C. and Fraser Health has already expressed interest in the research.

With files from CBC Radio One's The Early Edition