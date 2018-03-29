Softball player, 13, dies after contracting strep throat at Vancouver Island camp

A 13-year-old girl has died after contracting strep throat on Vancouver Island, prompting a health advisory to anyone who was at a sports camp with her in Parksville, B.C., last week.

Island Health said Robin Carey had invasive group A streptococcus when she died on Friday. The coroner has still to confirm the cause of death.

Softball players and others who were in contact with Robin at Oceanside Softball Camp last week are being told to watch for signs of strep, including sore throat and fever.

A statement said they won't need preventative antibiotics, but they should see a doctor if they start to feel sick.

However, those who had close contact with the Carey over the past week — like sharing a bed, living in the same house or having direct contact with her saliva — should seek preventative treatment.

Island Health said if more than a week has gone by since contact with no symptoms, it's unlikely someone will get sick.

'A force to be reckoned with'

The Victoria Devils Fastball Club called Robin's death "a tremendous loss."

"Robin was a great person, great teammate, and had a tremendous passion for the game of softball," said a statement.

The Hampton Little League said Robin also played baseball, having been a member for six years. She competed on a team that represented Canada at the division World Series in 2016 and 2017.

Carey's softball team won the national championship in 2017. (Hampton Little League Baseball and Softball/Facebook)

"Robin was a force to be reckoned with behind the plate, at bat, and on one," the post read. "Robin was always smiling, genuinely happy to see you, an excellent teammate, a delight to coach, and her love of the game was known to everyone."

The post said Robin also volunteered her time with the league's challenger division, which hosts a buddy program for players with special needs.

Group A strep

Invasive group A strep can go deeper in the body than other types of group A strep — including into the bloodstream, muscles and joints — and cause life-threatening infections, although the majority of cases don't lead to severe illness.

Island Health said 31 cases of invasive strep A have been reported in its jurisdiction between Jan. 1 and March 16 this year.

It saw 49 cases in 2017 and 44 the year before that.