Grate expectations: Vancouver contest encourages you to 'adopt' a catch basin

In hopes of injecting a little fun into the mucky but vital job of maintaining catch basins, the City of Vancouver launched a contest encouraging residents to "adopt" a catch basin.

1,000 contest participants came up with creative names such as 'Draino McDrainface' and 'Grates of Wrath'

The Canadian Press ·
The new Adopt a Catch Basin program invites people to pick catch basin near their home or business, and keep it free of leaves, debris. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Now the public has a chance to decide which of the more than 1,000 contest participants has come up with the most creative name for their chosen "adoptee."

Catch basins capture surface water from roads, parking lots and highways and direct it to the main storm water system but during Vancouver's rainy autumn weather, leaves or other debris can clog the grates to those basins, sometimes causing significant flooding.

Vancouver's contest to adopt a basin and give it a "grate" name has produced monikers ranging from The Grates of Wrath, to Grate Expectations and, of course, Draino McDrainface.

Residents can vote for their favourite name in a contest that ends Dec. 8 and the winner received $200 dollar gift card for rain gear.

Although the #mycatchbasin naming contest ended Nov. 20 — the vote for best name continues.

And a news release from the City of Vancouver says there are 45,000 adoptable catch basins across the city that residents can find online, adopt, name and keep clear to help neighbourhood roadways remain flood-free.

During the kickoff Vancouverites voted for their favourite grate name and the winners got $200 dollar gift cards for rain gear. There are still 45,000 catch basins up for adoption. (CBC)
