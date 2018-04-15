Vancouver comedians celebrate 10 years of podcasting

In March 2008, two Vancouver-based comedians descended into a basement with a couple of microphones and started a podcast.

At the time, podcasts were still a foreign concept to many and audience numbers were low — but Dave Shumka and Graham Clark kept at it.

Now, they're celebrating the 10th anniversary of their weekly comedy program, Stop Podcasting Yourself, with more than 500 episodes under their belts.

Shumka said there were hardly any comedy podcasts on the market when the show was born.

He said he launched the project to share his backstage life as a comedian. Half the fun of being at a comedy show is laughing backstage with other performers, and he wanted to share those kinds of interactions with listeners.

'A comedian and his funny friends'

"Now, podcasts get big names, celebrities, to come on the show," Shumka said.

"Back then, it was just like a comedian and his funny friends."

He approached fellow funnyman Clark with the idea, and Stop Podcasting Yourself was born.

In the early weeks, Shumka said the show had about 30 listeners, one of whom was Shumka's wife's aunt who would write in to the show.

When they launched, there weren't many humour podcasts on the market.

Now, Shumka said, Stop Podcasting Yourself boasts tens of thousands of regular listeners.

The show invites one fellow comedian guest to join the pair each week to talk about anything. Topics on the 90-minute program have ranged from radio control cars, crepes and food dehydrators to bowling alley carpet and navigating balding with dreadlocks.

It's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MaxFunDrive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MaxFunDrive</a>, so we invited your fave <a href="https://twitter.com/AliciaATobin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AliciaATobin</a> on to talk about the weird doll that looks like her. <a href="https://t.co/pZqfYmkv5m">https://t.co/pZqfYmkv5m</a> <a href="https://t.co/UHXLlomrYm">pic.twitter.com/UHXLlomrYm</a> —@stoppodcasting

During their time in podcasting, Shumka and Clark have seen the industry expand. Production values have gone up, themes have become common, and the number of podcasts on the market has increased dramatically.

"The industry has changed around us," Clark said. Their show's format has stayed the same throughout the 10 years, with minor tweaks here and there.

With files from North by Northwest