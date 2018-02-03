Local wineries say they've become casualties in an inter-provincial fight over a pipeline that has nothing to do with them.

"I'm hoping calmer heads will prevail. I know people are upset [but] political things happen and a lot of times we have to sit back and let the government sort it out without taking matters into our own hands," said Tony Stewart, CEO of Quail's Gate Estate Winery.

At least one Fort McMurray, Alta., restaurant will no longer sell B.C. wines in retaliation to this province's call for more research into the risk of spilling diluted bitumen on the West Coast. Asti Trattoria Italiana is calling on other establishments to follow its lead.

There's even a #BoycottBCWine hashtag making the rounds on social media.

That move could stall the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project that would triple the amount of heavy oil arriving in Metro Vancouver from Alberta's oilsands.

"Alberta is our second-largest market," said Stewart. "We've got a very good network of customers in Alberta and if they felt this was necessary to get this point across to the B.C. government it could hurt us quite significantly."

Eleven per cent of B.C. wine sold in Canada goes to Alberta. B.C. is the biggest market for wines made here.

"What I should say is I think this whole matter could be resolved if the two premiers got together and had a glass of Quail's Gate," said Stewart.

Ironically that seemed to work better when the two premiers came from different parties. In 2013 former B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark gifted former Alberta Conservative Premier Alison Redford with a bottle of Quail's Gate Pinot Noir.

Christy Clark gives Alison Redford a bottle of B.C. wine in 2013. (CBC News)

"My concern is it's really about farmers and growers. These are all small family operations and they are who really is going to end up bearing the brunt of these sorts of issues," said Miles Prodan of the B.C. Wine Institute.

'There was no attempt to be provocative,' says Horgan

Premier John Horgan says his government is trying to protect the province, not be provocative, when it comes to a proposed ban on increasing the amount of diluted bitumen shipped in B.C.'s waters. Horgan said consultations on the proposal should not set off a "trade war between good friends.

"I think British Columbians expect me to stand up for their interests and I'll continue to do that."