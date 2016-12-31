Northern Health is advising Prince George residents that gastrointestinal illness is circulating in the community and affecting staff and patients at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia.

Gastrointestinal illness, often caused by Norovirus, is common this time of year. Symptoms include nausea, abdominal cramps, chills and fever.

Northern Health asks that anyone experiencing symptoms should avoid visiting patients at UHNBC until they have been symptom free for at least 48 hours — the virus is highly contagious.

According to a statement from Northern Health, community members can take precautions to prevent spreading the illness.

The health authority suggests proper hand washing for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap and to disinfect surfaces such as door knobs, telephones and faucets.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is advised to stay home and to avoid contact with vulnerable populations, such as seniors and young infants.