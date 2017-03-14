Abbotsford Police are appealing to the public to help find a precious silver pendant that was stolen from a car. The pendant contained a vial of ashes of the car owner's grandfather.

The pendant was hanging from the rear view mirror of the car that was parked underground in the 33300 block of George Ferguson Way when it was broken into this past Sunday.

Abbotsford Police are appealing for help in locating a stolen pendant full of ashes. (APD)

A release from the APD says the victim is devastated and would obviously like to have the pendant returned.

Anyone with information about this break-in and theft should contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859- 5225, text us at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.