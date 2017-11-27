A Chilliwack family is devastated after two goats named Little Suzie and Stomper were stolen from their hobby farm on Elkview Road.

Doug Palmer says he knew something strange had happened on the night of November 18 when his dog wouldn't stop barking.

He went outside to investigate and saw Little Suzie and Stomper were gone.

"Someone had cut through our wire fencing, come across the pasture and opened up the goat shelter," Palmer said.

"They knew exactly where the goats were."

Palmer says his five year old nephew — who helps take care of the animals — was crushed when he found out.

"They're like his goats," Palmer said.

"We raise them and look after them, and he comes out to the farm and does chores."

Palmer hopes the goats were sold to someone who didn't realize they were stolen.

"Hopefully, they'll be returned in time for Christmas," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.