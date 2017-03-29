Police in Kelowna are searching for two men believed to be armed with guns, after a robbery at a West Kelowna sporting goods store Wednesday.

RCMP say the two men entered the store in the 1700-block of Ross Road around 3:30 p.m. PT and stole several firearms.

They believe one of the men was carrying a gun at the time.

The two, along with the stolen goods, escaped in a red pickup truck that was parked in front of the store.

The truck, which is also believed to have been stolen, was later found torched in the area of Gellatly Road and Majoros Road, shortly after the incident.

'Armed and dangerous'

The first suspect is described as:

Caucasian male.

Approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall.

Wearing grey jeans, black hoodie, dark gloves and shoes, and a face mask.

Police describe the second suspect as:

A Caucasian male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall

Wearing dark coveralls with reflective material, dark gloves and shoes

Wearing sunglasses with reflective lenses

"Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey with Kelowna RCMP, in a statement. "If spotted, do not approach either suspect, and call your local police immediately."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers.